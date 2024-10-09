Rio de Janeiro: Brazil's Supreme Court has authorised the social media platform X to resume operations in the country after being banned for over a month due to non-compliance with court rulings.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes lifted the ban on Tuesday after X paid approximately 28.6 million reals (around $5.17 million) in fines to the Brazilian government, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media.

"I hereby declare the suspension lifted and authorize the immediate resumption of X Brasil Internet Ltd.'s activities within the national territory. I also order the National Telecommunications Agency to implement this decision and report back to this Supreme Court within 24 hours," Moraes ruled.

X was banned on August 30 for refusing to appoint a legal representative in Brazil and for not paying fines for disregarding a court order.

The platform has since appointed a legal representative and complied with a separate court order to block the accounts of individuals being investigated for inciting a coup in Brazil.

(IANS)