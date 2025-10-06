Jakarta: The death toll from the collapse of a school building in Indonesia's East Java province has climbed to 53, while search operations for trapped victims remain underway, regional rescue authorities said on Monday.

A joint rescue team recovered eight bodies on Sunday evening from under the rubble of the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school compound in Sidoarjo Regency, according to Nanang Sigit, head of the East Java Search and Rescue Office.

As of the eighth day of the operation, a total of 157 victims have been found, including 104 survivors and 53 fatalities.

The evacuation process is still ongoing, with debris removal now focused on the north side of the site, in areas not connected to the main structure. Heavy machinery and electrical equipment have been deployed to support the search.

The building collapsed on September 29, when hundreds of students were reportedly performing prayers inside, leaving many trapped beneath the debris, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, rescuers began using heavy machinery after detecting no further signs of life, having previously relied on manual methods due to fears that vibrations from large equipment might trigger additional collapses.

Officials explained that the rescue efforts were especially challenging, as movement in one section of the site could destabilise other areas.

While investigations into the cause of the collapse are still ongoing, early findings point to potentially poor construction practices as a contributing factor.

Subandi, the district head of Sidoarjo, confirmed earlier police statements indicating that the school’s management had failed to obtain the necessary construction permits before starting the project.

According to Indonesia’s 2002 Building Construction Code, permits must be secured from relevant authorities prior to any building activity. Noncompliance can result in fines or imprisonment, and if the violation leads to fatalities, penalties can include up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching 8 billion rupiah (approximately $500,000). (IANS)