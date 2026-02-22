New York: US President Donald Trump said that he will raise the new global tariff to 15 per cent, one day after he announced a 10 per cent worldwide duty following a heavy blow from the Supreme Court.

"I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been 'ripping' the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday.

He added that during the next short number of months, his administration will "determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!"

US Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in a 6-3 vote that Trump's tariff policy under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act was illegal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Infuriated by the ruling, Trump signed an order imposing a 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries hours later.

Earlier on Friday, Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court after it struck down his use of a key tariff authority, calling the apex court's verdict "deeply disappointing", while announcing he would move immediately to other statutes -- including a new "10 per cent global tariff" -- that he said would keep his tariff programme intact.

"The Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing, and I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," Trump said on Friday afternoon at a White House news conference, thanking Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh for dissenting.

The US President added that the Supreme Court's judgment did not end his tariff agenda and, in fact, clarified on using other options.

"The good news is that there are methods, practices, statutes, and authorities as recognised by the entire court in this terrible decision... that are even stronger than the tariffs available to me as President of the United States," Trump said.