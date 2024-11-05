Washington: More than 78 million American voters had already cast their ballot by Monday morning, on the eve of Election Day as Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump crisscrossed the seven battleground states with their closing remarks.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris have collectively raised $154 million in the seven biggest battleground states, and while Harris' fundraising has far surpassed Trump's overall, the ex-President is within striking distance of her cash haul -- or even surpassed it -- in a couple of closely watched states where they're neck-and-neck.

From the moment Harris ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket, she has been outraising Trump.

In the first month on the ticket in July, the campaign raised a record $310 million, which was more than twice Trump's takings that month. It was the best month of grassroots fund-raising in the history of presidential elections.

The Harris campaign's fund-raising is close to the billion-dollar mark, according to the Federal Election Commission, which monitors election finance in the US. Her collections stand at $997,950,787.25, which is nearly three times Trump's $391,949,664.42.

Arizona: Harris has outraised Trump in Arizona, but not overwhelmingly, taking in $11.8 million versus Trump's $9.8 million, according to a compilation by the Federal Election Commission of donations through October 16.

Georgia: Harris also narrowly beats Trump in Georgia, raising $13.2 million versus $11.1 million for Trump.

Michigan: The Vice-President has a stronger cash lead in Michigan, raising $14.3 million while Trump only garnered $8.1 million in donations.

Nevada: Nevada is the one state where Trump leads Harris in fundraising, with the ex-President bringing in $5.2 million as compared with Harris' $4.6 million.

North Carolina: Harris has outraised Trump in North Carolina by nearly two-to-one, raising $17.9 million versus Trump's $9.3 million.

Pennsylvania: Harris has raised the most cash in Pennsylvania out of any battleground state, and she has her biggest fundraising lead over Trump there, with the $24.2 million she's taken in being more than double Trump's $10.7 million.

Wisconsin: Harris has also raised more than twice as much as Trump in Wisconsin, garnering $9.4 million versus Trump raising $4.2 million.

But Trump also has the help of Elon Musk, the world's richest man. He is pouring millions towards helping the Trump campaign from the outside, but organising efforts to get out the vote, to make sure Trump supporters actually vote. He is contributing through a political action committee called America PAC, which helps Trump from outside. The businessman has put in $130 million in the PAC, which supports Trump and other Republicans.

But Musk is still only the second largest donor to Trump's cause. The top place goes to billionaire Timothy Mellon, who has contributed $150 to a political action committee supporting the Trump campaign.

(IANS)