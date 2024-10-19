Jerusalem: A drone, launched from Lebanon on Saturday, was targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in the northern coastal town of Caesarea, the Prime Minister's office said.

The office said Netanyahu and his wife were not at home at the time and the drone attack caused no casualties.

According to a statement issued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the drone hit a house in Caesarea. Israeli media, citing sources, reported that the house was not the Prime Minister's residence.

The IDF also said two other drones launched at the time into Israel were successfully intercepted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the launch, air defence sirens were heard at Glilot Base in central Israel, where Unit 8200, an elite cyber intelligence unit, is located.

