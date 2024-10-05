Seoul: Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in's daughter was booked on Saturday for drunk driving in Seoul, resulting in minor injuries to a taxi driver, officials said.

A car driven by Moon Da-hye crashed into a taxi while changing lanes in the Itaewon neighbourhood of Seoul's Yongsan district at 2:51 a.m., causing minor injuries to the taxi driver, according to police officials.

Her blood alcohol concentration was reportedly measured at 0.14 per cent, exceeding the 0.08 per cent threshold for driver's license revocation, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Yongsan police station booked her for investigation on suspicion of drunk driving and plans to question her in person soon.

Moon is currently facing summons for questioning by prosecutors regarding allegations of preferential hiring involving her ex-husband, Mr. Seo, at T'way Air.

According to a report by the 'JoongAng Ilbo' on October 5, Seoul's Yongsan police station booked Moon on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act (drunk driving).

The report states that around 3 a.m. that day, Moon was driving a Casper vehicle in a drunken state near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon, Seoul. While changing lanes, she collided with a taxi that was following her.

The taxi driver, who was affected by the collision, reportedly suffered minor damage.

Moon is expected to appear for police questioning at Yongsan police station on the morning of October 7.

South Korean prosecutors are investigating former President Moon Jae-in for potential involvement in a bribery case, alleging his former son-in-law (Mr. Seo) received preferential hiring at T'way Air in exchange for facilitating a key government appointment for the airline's founder.

The Jeonju District Prosecutor’s Office initiated a search of Moon’s daughter, Moon Da-hye's home on August 30, following complaints filed four years ago regarding the hiring of her then-husband, Mr. Seo, who has since divorced her.

