Florida: Two employees of a pharmacy store in Port Orange, Florida, US, were injured in a shooting. Additionally, the body of the suspect was also found by the police.

The preliminary investigations of the police revealed that the shooting had occurred inside the Walgreens store.

In addition, a man identified as the suspected gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted wound in the parking lot, as confirmed by the police officials on Wednesday.

The Port Orange Police on Wednesday evening responded to a report of an active shooting at the Walgreens located at 1625 Taylor Road, according to its official statement.

"Investigators on the scene have determined that there was one customer inside the store during the incident. That customer was not harmed. At this time, the identities of the employees and the suspect are being withheld, pending notification of next of kin," the Port Orange Police said in a statement.

"This incident remains under active investigation. Law enforcement officials are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. More details will be released, and information may change, as they become available," the police statement added.

According to the authorities, the employees injured in the gunfire were transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the reason behind the shooting and the identities of those involved were not released, and the police have also not specified whether this was a random or targeted shooting.

"By the grace of God, we had a lot of officers in the area, and they were able to respond quickly," said Port Orange Police spokesperson Mike Wallace during an evening news conference.

Walgreens issued a statement late Wednesday offering condolences and reaffirming to cooperation in the investigation.

"Our hearts are with our two Walgreens team members who were victims of a senseless act of violence. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation and remain committed to supporting our team through counselling and other available services. The safety of our patients, customers and team members is our highest priority," said the statement. (IANS)