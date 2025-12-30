Dhaka: Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia died early Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness at the age of 80, her party confirmed.

According to a statement issued by the BNP, Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6 am at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she had been undergoing treatment for more than a month.

“The BNP Chairperson and former prime minister, the national leader Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away today at 6:00 am, just after the Fajr (dawn) prayer,” the statement said.

Party leaders and supporters expressed deep grief over her death, remembering her as a towering political figure who played a defining role in Bangladesh’s modern political history. “We pray for the forgiveness of her soul and request everyone to offer prayers for her departed soul,” the BNP added.

Khaleda Zia had been admitted to the private hospital on November 23 after developing serious complications related to her heart and lungs. Bangladeshi media reports said she was also suffering from pneumonia during her final weeks. She had remained under close medical supervision for 36 days, with her condition described as fragile.

Over the years, the former prime minister battled multiple chronic health conditions, including liver cirrhosis, diabetes, arthritis, and long-standing complications involving her kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyesight. Her treatment was being overseen by a multidisciplinary medical team that included specialists from Bangladesh as well as doctors from the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Australia.

Earlier this month, discussions were held about transferring her abroad for advanced medical care. However, those plans were ultimately shelved after doctors advised that her physical condition was too weak to endure international travel.

Khaleda Zia, the widow of former President Ziaur Rahman, made history as Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and served two terms in office. Despite years of legal and health challenges, she remained a central figure in national politics, with many supporters believing she could have played a key role in future elections.

She is survived by her elder son, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman, and their daughter Zaima Rahman. Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh on December 25 after spending 17 years in exile. Her younger son, Arafat Rahman Koko, died several years ago in Malaysia.

Tributes continued to pour in from party leaders, political allies, and supporters, marking the end of an era in Bangladesh’s turbulent political landscape.