Jakarta: Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted on Wednesday, spewing a column of ash up to 5 km high and prompting the highest aviation alert, the country's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center said.

The volcano, located on Flores Island, sent thick gray ash clouds drifting to the west and northwest of the crater.

A Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation has been issued at the red level, the highest warning, banning flights below 6,000 meters near the volcano, Xinhua News Agency reported. Airlines were also advised to anticipate possible disruptions caused by volcanic ash.

Authorities warned communities on the slopes of the volcano, as well as tourists and visitors, not to conduct any activities within a 6-km radius of the crater. They also cautioned of potential lava floods along rivers originating from the peak during heavy rains.

Residents in areas affected by the ash fall were advised to wear masks or cover their noses and mouths to protect against respiratory hazards.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki had also erupted twice in August, sending ash columns as high as 18,000 metres into the sky, according to local authorities.

The eruption was accompanied by rumbling and loud booms from the volcano observation post. Seismographic data showed a maximum amplitude of 47.3 mm and a duration of approximately 14 minutes and 5 seconds for the larger eruption.

Standing at 1,584 metres, Mount Lewotobi is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes. Indonesia is an archipelago of 270 million people with frequent seismic activity. It has 120 active volcanos and sits along the 'Ring of Fire', a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

Indonesia sits on the boundary of several major tectonic plates: the Eurasian, Australian, and Pacific plates and has experienced some of the world's deadliest and most powerful eruptions, such as the eruption of Mount Tambora in 1815, further highlighting the country's vulnerability to volcanic hazards. (IANS)