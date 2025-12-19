Dhaka: In yet another disturbing act of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, a young Hindu man was killed in a mob lynching in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh district over allegations of insulting Islam, with his body subsequently set ablaze, local media reported.

The incident triggered heightened tension in the area, prompting a temporary halt of traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The violence occurred on Thursday night at the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area of the upazila.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, was a worker at the factory and a resident of Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh.

Hindu Man Lynched in Mymensingh Over Alleged Blasphemy

Citing local and eyewitness sources, Bangladeshi Bengali media outlet Barta Bazar reported that Dipu was accused of making derogatory comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad during an event at the factory marking World Arabic Language Day. The allegations rapidly spread within the factory and surrounding areas, sparking tension. He was later beaten by an angry mob and reportedly died on the spot.

Reports suggest that the situation took a gruesome turn after his death, with the crowd taking the body to the Square Masterbari bus stand area, tying it to a tree with a rope, beating it while shouting various slogans and later setting it ablaze. The crowd then moved the body to the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire again, disrupting traffic and spreading panic among local residents.

Confirming the incident, Bhaluka Upazila Executive Officer, Md. Firoz Hossain said a person was killed over allegations of insulting the Prophet, adding that the body of the deceased is in police custody.

Meanwhile, former Bangladesh Minister and Awami League leader Mohammad Ali Arafat strongly condemned the incident, asserting that Bangladesh is steadily heading toward full-scale radicalism under the leadership of the interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

India Raises Concerns Over Deteriorating Security in Bangladesh

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, to convey New Delhi's strong concerns over the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus under the Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.

(IANS)