Washington: Two Indian nationals have been arrested in the United States after authorities discovered more than 300 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a semi-truck in Indiana, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, said it lodged arrest detainers on January 4 against Gurpreet Singh, 25, and Jasveer Singh, 30. The two men were arrested by local authorities in Putnam County, Indiana, on charges related to narcotics trafficking.

Law enforcement officers found 309 pounds of cocaine concealed in the sleeper berth of the semi-truck the men were operating. The drugs were discovered during a routine truck inspection, DHS said, adding that the quantity seized was enough to kill more than 113,000 people.

According to DHS, both Gurpreet Singh and Jasveer Singh were issued Commercial Drivers Licenses by the state of California. The licenses allowed them to drive commercial vehicles across state lines.

ICE said it lodged detainers to ensure the two men remain in custody and are transferred to federal immigration authorities after local criminal proceedings conclude.

“Thanks to Gavin Newsom’s reckless policies, these two criminal illegal aliens were granted commercial driver's licenses by the state of California and were arrested for trafficking a whopping 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“Gavin Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians even refused to honour an arrest detainer on one of these criminal illegal aliens in December,” she said. “Sanctuary policies put American lives at risk.”

According to DHS, Gurpreet Singh illegally entered the United States on March 11, 2023, near Lukeville, Arizona. He was released into the country under the Biden administration, the department added.

Jasveer Singh illegally entered the United States on March 21, 2017, near Otay Mesa, California, according to DHS. He was arrested on December 5, 2025, in San Bernardino, California, for receiving stolen property. ICE lodged an arrest detainer at that time.

DHS said the detainer was not honoured because of California’s sanctuary policies. Jasveer Singh was released from custody and returned to the community.

The department said the Indiana seizure highlights the use of commercial trucking routes by drug trafficking networks. Authorities have not released details about the intended destination of the cocaine or whether other suspects are involved.

ICE detainers are requests to local law enforcement agencies. They ask that ICE be notified before a person is released from custody so federal officers can take them into immigration custody.