Melbourne: An Indian-origin man, Saurabh Anand, was left severely injured after being brutally attacked with a machete by a group of teenagers in Australia's Melbourne, local media reported.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on July 19 while the 33-year-old was walking home from a pharmacy at the Central Square Shopping Centre in Altona Meadows.

The horrifying assault left him with multiple injuries, including a nearly severed hand, which was later reattached during surgery.

According to The Australian Today, Anand was speaking to a friend on the phone when five teenagers suddenly surrounded him. One of the assailants rummaged through his pockets, while another repeatedly punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground. A third attacker pulled out a machete and reportedly held it to his throat.

"While I was trying to protect myself, the machete just went through my wrist. The second attack went through my hand. The third went through the bone," Saurabh recounted to The Age.

He also suffered stab wounds to his shoulder and back, resulting in a fractured spine and several broken bones. "All I remember is the pain, and my hand was hanging by a thread," he added.

Despite the severe injuries, Saurabh managed to walk out of the area and call for help. He was quickly taken to a hospital, where doctors initially considered amputation.

However, after a complex medical procedure, they were able to reattach his hand.

Australian media reported that four out of the five teenage attackers have been arrested in connection with the assault. Police investigations are ongoing.

This brutal incident comes close on the heels of another disturbing case in Australia involving an Indian student.

Charanpreet Singh was allegedly racially abused and assaulted by a group of unidentified men following a car parking dispute near Kintore Avenue. The incident occurred last week when Singh and his wife were out to view the city's light displays. (IANS)