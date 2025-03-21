Jakarta: Mount Lewotobi, located in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted, prompting the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation to raise the alert status to the highest level.

The eruption released a column of ash up to 8,000 metres high before midnight on Thursday. The gray-to-black cloud was dispersed southwest and west of the crater. The strong eruption continued into Friday morning, with a column of ash reaching 2,500 metres. Thick grey clouds moved westward from the volcano.

The volcano's alert level has been elevated to the highest level, or Level IV, since Thursday.

A Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation has been raised to red level since Thursday, prohibiting aircraft from flying below 6,000 metres in the vicinity of the volcano. Planes should also remain alert to the presence of volcanic ash, which can disrupt flights, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since Thursday, danger zones have been expanded from 7 km to 8 km in the southwest and northwest of the crater, while other areas saw an increase from 5 km to 7 km.

The centre has issued safety recommendations, advising communities around Mount Lewotobi to remain cautious of potential rain-induced lava floods in rivers originating from the mountain's slopes during periods of heavy rainfall.

Residents in areas affected by volcanic ash should wear masks to protect themselves from respiratory hazards.

The 1,584-metre-high Mount Lewotobi is one of 127 active volcanoes in Indonesia.

Indonesia is an archipelago of 270 million people with frequent seismic activity. It has 120 active volcanos and sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

Indonesia sits on the boundary of several major tectonic plates: the Eurasian, Australian, and Pacific plates.

Indonesia has experienced some of the world's deadliest and most powerful eruptions, such as the eruption of Mount Tambora in 1815, further highlighting the country's vulnerability to volcanic hazards.

