Tehran: Iran has lifted all remaining restrictions on its airspace that were imposed at the onset of its 12-day conflict with Israel, the country's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced.

In a statement posted on its website, the CAO said on Saturday, that both domestic and international flight operations have returned to pre-war levels. It also confirmed that Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport has resumed round-the-clock operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

"From now on, all airlines and travel agencies can once again offer 24-hour flight services and ticket sales," the statement added.

Iran initially closed its airspace on June 13 following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other areas. The 12-day conflict ended with a ceasefire on June 24.

The phased reopening of Iranian airspace began on June 26, with airports gradually resuming normal operations. On July 17, the CAO announced that all airports had returned to full service, except for Mehrabad, which remained on a limited schedule from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time (0030-1530 GMT).

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and numerous civilians. Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

On June 22, US forces bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Iran struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

After 12 days of fighting, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached on Tuesday.

