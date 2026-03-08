Washington: A blueprint drafted by Iranian opposition figures for governing the country after the fall of the Islamic Republic proposes reviving the Chabahar Port project with India and restoring long-term crude oil exports to the world’s fastest-growing major energy market.

The proposal appears in the Emergency Phase Booklet of the Iran Prosperity Project, a detailed plan outlining how a transitional government could stabilize Iran’s economy and foreign policy during the first six months after a regime collapse.

The 178-page document singles out India as an important economic and strategic partner in a future Iranian foreign policy that seeks to rebuild trade links and attract international investment after years of sanctions and isolation.

Under the plan, Iran would resume cooperation with New Delhi on the development of Chabahar port on the country’s southeastern coast and position it as a commercial hub connecting the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean with Central Asia.

For India, the port has long been viewed as a strategic gateway to Afghanistan and the broader Central Asian region, bypassing Pakistan.

The blueprint also calls for reviving crude oil exports to India, which was once among Iran’s largest energy buyers before US sanctions sharply curtailed trade.

In the document’s broader geopolitical vision, India is described as a key Asian partner as Iran seeks to reposition itself as a regional economic and transit hub linking the Middle East with South and Central Asia.

The report also outlines plans to recalibrate relations with major global powers, including China and Russia, while maintaining a balance between economic partnerships and national sovereignty.

Iran’s future leadership, the document says, would review existing strategic agreements with both countries while continuing cooperation based on transparency and mutual interests.

The blueprint also proposes expanding engagement with neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, particularly in areas such as border security, counterterrorism cooperation, and the prevention of cross-border militant activity.

At the centre of the transition plan is exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last monarch, who has brought together technocrats, academics, and members of the Iranian diaspora to design a framework for governing the country after the current system collapses.

Pahlavi and his allies present the project as a roadmap for restoring institutions, stabilising the economy, and preparing the country for democratic elections and constitutional reform.

The document argues that Iran’s geographic position — between the Persian Gulf, the Indian Ocean, and Central Asia — could allow the country to become a major commercial crossroads once sanctions are lifted and international relations normalised.

India has already invested more than $120 million in developing the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar port, part of a long-standing effort to expand trade routes connecting India to Afghanistan and Eurasia.

But the project has moved slowly at times because of sanctions on Iran, financing constraints, and the shifting geopolitical tensions surrounding the region.

For the architects of the transition plan, reviving Chabahar and restoring energy trade with India would signal a broader reopening of Iran’s economy — and its return to global commerce after decades of isolation.