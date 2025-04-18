Jerusalem/Beirut: Israel's military has said in a statement that it killed a Hezbollah commander in a drone strike in southern Lebanon. The strike targeted the area of Blida, killing Ali Ibar al-Nabi Khadi, who was identified by the military as the deputy head of Hezbollah's military outpost in the Mhaibib area, Xinhua news agency reported. Meanwhile, an unnamed Lebanese security source confirmed to Xinhua news agency that an Israeli drone strike killed an individual in southern Lebanon on Thursday, identifying the deceased as a Hezbollah member named Ali Abdel Nabi Hijazi, who came from the village of Blida.

The person was hit while riding a motorcycle in the village of Aitaroun, Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre and security sources said as reported by Xinhua news agency. On Thursday, a Lebanese Army unit reported dismantling an Israeli spying device in Blida, warning civilians against approaching or touching such objects, as they pose a risk to lives.

Since November 27, 2024, a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US and France has been in effect between Hezbollah and Israel, putting an end to more than a year of clashes triggered by the war in the Gaza Strip. Despite the agreement, the Israeli army occasionally carries out strikes in Lebanon, claiming they are aimed at neutralising "threats" posed by Hezbollah.

Israel said on Thursday it carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, targeting what it described as Hamas and Hezbollah infrastructure. The Israeli military said it struck sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. "The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will operate against any attempts by Hezbollah to rebuild or establish a military presence under the guise of civilian cover," it said in a statement, without providing further details.

Separately, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security agency said they conducted a strike on Jabalia in northern Gaza, targeting what they described as a Hamas command and control centre. The military said the site had been used to "plan and execute terror attacks against Israeli civilians and troops".

(IANS)