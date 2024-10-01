Jerusalem: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has warned of an impending new phase in Israel's offensive against Hezbollah, amid reports of planned ground operations in Lebanon. "The next phase of the war against Hezbollah will start soon and bring a significant change in the security situation," Gallant told local authorities on Monday near the Israel-Lebanon border, adding it would allow Israel's northern residents to return home. Israeli media reported military build-up along the border, with Channel 12 suggesting preparations for a ground attack. Senior officials have previously hinted at plans to establish a "buffer zone" between Lebanon and Hezbollah, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, Gallant told Israeli troops that Israel would "use all the means that may be required... from the air, from the sea, and on land". US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday that Israel had informed the US it was carrying out "limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border".

The Washington Post, citing US security officials, reported that Israel had informed the White House of plans for an imminent, limited ground campaign in Lebanon. Since September 23, Israel has intensified airstrikes across Lebanon, culminating in a significant strike on Friday in the southern suburbs of Beirut that reportedly killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and many of his associates. This escalation has intensified ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, which began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza, prompting retaliatory Israeli artillery fire and airstrikes in southeastern Lebanon.

