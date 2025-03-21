New Delhi: London's Heathrow Airport has been shut down for the day after a fire in a substation in the western part of the city led to a power outage and has left more than 16,000 homes without electricity. According to British media over 150 people have also been evacuated. In an X post on Friday morning (India time), the airport advised passengers not to travel and also to contact their respective airlines for further details.

"Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 11.59 pm on March 21," the airport said. An airport spokesperson told the BBC, "Whilst fire crews are responding, we do not have clarity on when power may be reliably restored... we are working as hard as possible to resolve the situation." As per reports several flights have already been diverted while the airport authorities "expect significant disruption over the coming days". The reports have mentioned that the Scottish and Southern Electricity Network, which supplies power to nearly four million homes in central and southern England, as well as the north of Scotland, said the fire broke out at the North Hyde substation and that emergency services were on the scene.

The London Fire Brigade reported that a transformer inside the substation caught fire, prompting a large-scale emergency response. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to the scene. As a precaution, a 200-metre cordon has been established, and residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed because of smoke. Heathrow is the UK's largest airport, handling around 1,300 landings and take-offs each day. A record 83.9 million passengers passed through its terminals last year.

(IANS)