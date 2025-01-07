Jakarta: Mount Ibu, located in Indonesia's eastern North Maluku province, erupted on Tuesday, prompting the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation to issue a flight alert.

The volcano, situated in West Halmahera regency, expelled a column of ash that reached up to 3 km into the sky, and the resulting brown cloud drifted northwest of the volcano.

Residents living on the slopes of the mountain, as well as tourists, have been banned from entering a 4-km radius around the crater. Additionally, the danger zone has been extended to 5.5 km in the northern areas. During ashfall, communities engaging in outdoor activities are advised to wear face masks, sunglasses, and nose protectors.

To safeguard flights from the risks associated with volcanic materials released during the eruption, a Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation has been issued at the orange level, which is the second-highest warning.

The notice prohibits aircraft from flying at altitudes within 5 km of the volcano. Pilots must also be prepared for the possibility of ash clouds that could disrupt flights.

Mount Ibu, standing at a height of 1,325 metres, is one of the 127 active volcanoes in Indonesia, Xinhua news agency reported.

The volcano had also erupted last week, prompting an aviation warning, the country's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre had reported.

Residents living near the slopes of the mountain were prohibited from engaging in any activities within a four-km radius of the crater, which extended to 5.5 km in the northern areas on December 31. The centre recommended that residents wear facemasks, sunglasses, and nose protectors when engaging in outdoor activities during volcanic ash fall.

Mount Ibu, situated in West Halmahera Regency, was at the second-highest alert level. To mitigate the risks posed by volcanic ash to aviation, an orange level of the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation had been issued, restricting flights at altitudes within five km of the volcano. Planes were also advised to prepare for potential ash clouds, which could disrupt air travel.

Before that, Mount Ibu had erupted on November 14, sending a column of ash up to three km high and prompting the second-highest aviation alert.

In 2023, a total of 21,100 eruptions had been recorded from the volcano, making it the second most active volcano in Indonesia.

It was in August 2009 that the Volcanological Survey of Indonesia had raised the eruption alert level for Ibu to Orange.

Ibu's activities followed a series of eruptions from different volcanoes in Indonesia, which sits on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' and has 127 active volcanoes. (IANS)