New Delhi: A volatile situation in Nepal directly has a bearing on the security of India. At least 19 people were killed in Nepal following violent protests that were mostly led by young citizens.

While there are several reasons for the protests, one of the main ones was the ban on social media. The government, however, revoked the ban following the protests.

The situation is largely under control, but it remains volatile and tense. While India is closely watching the developments, it is taking no risk in terms of border security.

The Intelligence agencies have warned that such a situation in Nepal could lead to a spill-over of anti-social elements into India. These elements very often take advantage of such a situation and capitalise on lax security in Nepal to cross over into India.

Recently, there were reports that terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad had crossed over from Nepal into India.

Pakistan is famous for using the Nepal route to send in rogue elements into India. The most recent Intelligence report states that the ISI was planning on using this border to send in Khalistan terrorists into India. Pakistan is finding it almost impossible to operate at the International Border or the Line of Control. Hence, it has been eyeing the India-Nepal border to carry out its activities.

It has made several attempts to infiltrate the Khalistanis through the Pakistan border with Punjab. However, the success rate has been very low. This led them to attempt infiltrations through the India-Nepal border. However, India has tightened security, and this is making infiltrations harder.

While security is tight, it is relatively an easier border for terrorists and other rogue elements to slip into India.

The 1,751 km porous border has been used extensively by the ISI to send terrorists into India. There have been plenty of incidents where drug and arms smugglers have used this border.

The landing point for these elements through Nepal has been mostly in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Indian Mujahideen operatives had used this border extensively to travel to Pakistan or collect arms and ammunition. The likes of Yasin Bhatkal, with the help of touts, would travel across to Nepal, finish the job and then return to Darbhanga in Bihar. This had become his operational base and hideouts when the outfit was active.

Taking into consideration the latest situation in Nepal, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has intensified vigilance to prevent the unrest from spilling into India.

Officials say that the current alert that was issued is preventive in nature, and the situation remains under control. Strict checks are in place, and the security agencies are ensuring the smooth movement of people while also ensuring security.

India has asked its nationals in Nepal to exercise caution.

Rogue elements have often exploited the India-Nepal open border, which allows unrestricted movement of citizens of both countries. This arrangement was put in place to foster close socio-economic and cultural ties. This has, however, been taken advantage of by the ISI, and the Nepal border has on multiple occasions been used to carry out anti-India operations.

The IC-814 hijack, too, had its origins in Kathmandu. The passenger flight that was en route from Kathmandu to Delhi was taken over shortly after it entered Indian airspace. It was clear that the hijack was orchestrated by the ISI to secure the release of Masood Azhar.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, security was tightened along the India-Nepal border. Following Intelligence inputs of Pakistani terrorists trying to enter through this border, the SSB and other security agencies carried out extensive searches.

The border on the Indian side is guarded by the SSB along with the local police. The Nepali side is guarded by the Armed Police Force (APF) along with the local branch of the Nepal Police. Both sides often carry out joint patrols, while also meeting at regular intervals to discuss security challenges.

(IANS)