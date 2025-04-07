Kathmandu: As Nepal chokes due to several incidents of forest fire, the number of burn cases has risen alarmingly in hospitals treating burn victims.

Nepal Cleft and Burn Centre, also known as Kirtipur Hospital, which treats the maximum number of burnt patients, is sending several burn victims to other hospitals every day due to a surge in cases, local media reported

"We have also been using beds of general wards of other units to accommodate burn victims. But that too is insufficient, which forced us to send seriously burnt patients to other hospitals," said Dr Kiran Nakarmi, Director at the Hospital.

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, compounding this crisis, rising respiratory illness has also become a serious health concern in the country due to severe pollution.

Expert claims that as forest fires are growing; and agricultural crop residues are burnt, it is adding smoke in the air which clogged up Kathmandu valley with air pollution.

It is also added that the climate change has further impacted the weather patterns to worsen the condition.

Reports suggest that wildfire incidents in dozens of places, including Chure forests, along with stubble burning, burning of other waste materials, house fires, and brick kiln operations, are reasons for the deteriorating air quality in the Valley.

Kathmandu has been the most polluted city in the world for over a week, with PM2.5 levels soaring to hazardous levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) notched 348.

Many general hospitals in the capital city of Kathmandu highlighted a sharp uptick in the number of patients with breathing problems and other respiratory illnesses.

"The number of patients suffering from respiratory illness has risen two-fold in recent days compared to the past, and air pollution is the main culprit," said Dr Dilip Sharma, director at the Bir Hospital.

"Elderly people who were suffering from respiratory illness are getting worse and requiring intensive care," he added.

The Kanti Children's Hospital in Nepal reported a spike in the cases of respiratory illnesses, skin diseases and other health issues linked to air pollution.

"Not only the children but their parents and visitors are also suffering from cough, flu, skin allergies and other ailments. The number of seriously ailing children with respiratory illness who need intensive care has also risen," Dr Sumit Agrawal, spokesperson for the hospital, told The Kathmandu Post.

Likewise, doctors at Nepal's Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital and Patan Hospital also reported a significant rise in cases of viral fever, skin diseases, seasonal flu and respiratory diseases in recent days.

At the Sukraraj Hospital, around 700 patients are seeking outpatient care every day, and the number has doubled compared to other times, according to an official. (IANS)