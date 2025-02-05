Islamabad: A strong opposition alliance is emerging as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gets ready to hold nationwide protests on February 8, the first anniversary of last year's "rigged" general election in the country.

Posing a fresh challenge to the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI has announced anti-government protest rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi, Peshawar and Lahore, stating that 'Black Day' will be observed across the country on February 8.

PTI claims that it was on February 8 in 2024 that the will of the people and their support for party founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was bulldozed by the country's military establishment.

As per sources in the party, there are plans to launch a massive anti-government campaign across the country on the day with a fresh call to release Khan and other political prisoners who PTI claims have been falsely accused of being involved in May 9, 2023 riots and other cases.

The opposition parties, demanding an immediate dissolution of assemblies and announcement of fresh elections, have begun strategising their next move and challenge the "authenticity" of the ruling government.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Fazl-ur-Rehman, along with the top PTI leadership and other parties, is pressing Shehbaz Sharif to step down and announce fresh elections.

On Tuesday, PTI leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser hosted dinner for opposition leaders where a joint call was made for holding early elections in the country as it was asserted that the present government has come into power through rigged elections and illegal practices during the general polls.

"The current government no longer represents the people of Pakistan," said Qaiser.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who served as 18th Prime Minister of Pakistan (2017-2018), also called for joint efforts to "protect constitutional rights" of the people of Pakistan.

"Opposition parties have reached a consensus during the meeting to demand fresh elections and release political prisoners", said Abbasi, a former senior member of Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) who now heads the Awaam Pakistan Party (APA).

The leaders, who held a joint press conference, called for an end to what they termed as "fascism".

Experts reckon that challenging times lie ahead of the ruling coalition as its main ally, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), is also unhappy with the government's performance.

"I think that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Maryum Nawaz Sharif would come under immense pressure in the coming days as the coalition is weakening and the opposition alliance is getting stronger. If it becomes as strong as it was during Imran Khan's tenure then we may see early elections happening in Pakistan," said political analyst Jamal Khurshid.

(IANS)