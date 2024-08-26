Quetta: Pakistan's Balochistan province came under a massive wave of terror attacks on Monday with at least 34 casualties confirmed after three parallel terror attacks reported from different parts of the troubled region, marking August 26 as one of the bloodiest days of the year.

A local transport service bus, on its way from Balochistan's provincial capital Quetta to Punjab's Faisalabad, was ambushed in the early hours of Monday by 25 to 30 militants near Rarah Sham area in the Musakhail district.

As per the available details, militants created a roadblock forcing the bus to stop along with other vehicles.

Musakhail's police chief Ayub Achakzai confirmed that 23 persons from the bus were taken aside after checking their identities and confirming that they hailed from the Punjab province. They were then shot dead as the militants set on fire at least 10 other vehicles before fleeing the scene.

In another militant attack targetting Balochistan police and Levies personnel, at least 10 people were killed in a gun attack in Kalat. Those killed also included five security personnel, including one sub-inspector.

The attackers in this incident also were able to flee the crime scene. A heavy exchange of fire between the police and the assailants was also reported late Saturday night along the Kalat national highway.

In the third major attack within a short span of time, a blast occurred in the Bolan region of Balochistan, destroying a railway bridge and killing one person.

Pakistan Railways officials confirmed that train movements from Karachi and Rawalpindi to Quetta and other parts of the country have been suspended due to destruction of the bridge.

The attacks in Balochistan province have rang alarm bells in the Pakistani security establishment even as the government on Monday claimed to have shot dead 12 militants.

Analysts say that the separatist groups in Balochistan have gained strength especially after their alliance with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The Pakistani government has been highlighting the support these groups have been getting from the Afghan Taliban and have urged Kabul to stop supporting anti-Pakistan groups operating from its soil.

Balochistan province has become the most complex and difficult challenge for Pakistan's security forces as separatist groups like Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and others have been able to show their strong presence across the province, carrying out deadly attacks, not only against security forces but also against people from other provinces, especially Punjab.

