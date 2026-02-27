New Delhi:Pakistan has declared an all out war against the Afghan Taliban, thus putting a fragile Qatar mediated ceasefire under immense strain. Just hours after Afghanistan said that it had launched retaliatory strikes across the shared border, Pakistani forces carried out airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar.

Afghanistan had earlier launched a cross-border attack on Pakistan in retaliation to the Sunday strikes.

Pakistan had claimed that it had killed 70 militants in the Sunday strikes. However this claim was rejected, and Afghanistan said that the Pakistani strikes had killed dozens of civilians, including women and children.

Qatar-Mediated Ceasefire Near Collapse Amid Rising Pakistan–Afghanistan Tensions

Tensions have been high between the two nations for several months now. Pakistan has without proof blamed the Taliban for shielding the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Following the deadly border clashes that took place in October 2025, Qatar stepped in and mediated a ceasefire between the two countries.

Pakistan was one of the first countries to congratulate the Taliban when it returned to power, following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Islamabad which had shared a strong bond with the Taliban had hoped that the ties would remain strong. However, analysts say that Pakistan clearly misread the situation.

For Pakistan friendly ties meant controlling the Taliban. Afghanistan does not take too kindly other nations interfering in its foreign policy and internal matters. Following the takeover by the Taliban, Pakistan has demonstrated a big-brother attitude trying to dictate what Afghanistan needs to do. An official said that there are multiple issues between the Taliban and Pakistan.

Instead of addressing these issues directly, Pakistan has accused India of propping the Taliban up to battle Islamabad. New Delhi has rubbished this charge and said that Pakistan has a habit of externalising its internal problems.

Pakistan first accused the Taliban of shielding the TTP and allowing the outfit to launch attacks from Afghanistan. In recent months, border tensions have escalated and The Durand Line has witnessed frequent attacks such as suicide bombings, airstrikes and also ground battles.

The Taliban has also accused Pakistan of trying to undermine ties it shares with its neighbours. Another official said that it is on expected lines that Pakistan would justify the attacks in Afghanistan by citing the Taliban’s relations with India.

India Dragged Into Pakistan–Taliban Standoff as Regional Unease Grows

Pakistan has accused the Taliban of sitting on India’s lap. Islamabad has also without proof pushed the false narrative that the TTP operates from Afghan soil and also added that India is backing the outfit. Both the Taliban and India have rejected these allegations as baseless.

The experts say that the is plenty of unease in Pakistan over ties between New Delhi and Kabul. Islamabad views with great suspicion, India's expanding footprint in Afghanistan.

India was the first country to send aid to Afghanistan when a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the country. New Delhi had shipped 15 tonnes of food to the Balkh and Samangan regions. In addition to this medical supplies too were provided by India.

Further Afghanistan's foreign minister visited India last year and it was decided that New Delhi would reopen its embassy in Kabul.

Pakistan is clearly upset that it no longer is Kabul's primary patron. Analysts say that it comes as no surprise that Pakistan has dragged India into this conflict with Afghanistan. India-Afghan ties are no doubt an irritant for Islamabad.

Another reason for dragging India into the picture is to garner support back at home. Pakistan needs to justify this battle to its people whose trust in the system is at an all-time low.

The establishment has a lot of explaining to do when it comes to the TTP situation, the economic crisis and also the handling of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Afghan battle does act as a diversionary measure. However there has to be a strong justification and what better than drag India into it and blame the country for the situation that Pakistan is in today, the experts added.

(IANS)