Ramallah: The Palestinian presidency has denounced the US for vetoing a UN Security Council resolution that called for a ceasefire and an end to Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip. In a press statement published by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the presidency said on Wednesday that the US used its veto for the fourth time, encouraging Israel to persist in its "crimes" against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples while defying international law and legitimacy.

The statement stressed that Palestine's demands to the UN Security Council and the international community were clear: to halt the "aggression," enforce a ceasefire, and address the "crimes" Israel has committed against the defenseless Palestinian people, Xinhua news agency reported. The statement urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take responsibility for the Palestinian people by acting immediately to end the ongoing "aggression," the humanitarian crisis, and the hunger affecting Gaza.

Farsin Shaheen, the Palestinian Authority's state minister for foreign affairs and expatriates, deemed the US veto "unjustified, and is a challenge to the will of the international community". She affirmed that achieving peace, security, and stability in the region and the world is contingent on implementing international legitimacy resolutions, ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory, and recognising the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. Hamas said in a statement that by using the veto, the US proves it is a "direct partner in the aggression," responsible for "killing children and women, destroying civilian life in Gaza". The statement called on the US to stop this "reckless hostile policy" if it truly seeks to end wars and achieve security and stability in the region, as claimed by the elected administration. The US on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, drawing harsh criticism from most of the UN members.

The draft, put forward by the council's 10 non-permanent members, demanded an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. The 15-member council voted 14-1 in favour of the resolution, and the US used its veto as a permanent council member to block it.

(IANS)