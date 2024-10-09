Beirut: Visiting Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al-Khater expressed Qatar's support for Lebanon amid the escalating Hezbollah-Israeli conflict, assuring unity among Arabs in condemning Israeli attacks. According to a statement released by the Lebanese Council of Ministers on Tuesday, Al-Khater met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in which she emphasised Qatar's support for Lebanon amid the escalating Hezbollah-Israeli conflict and assured unity among Arabs in condemning Israeli attacks.

She noted that Qatar is working on medium and long-term plans to contain the humanitarian crisis of more than 1.2 million Lebanese displaced, Xinhua news agency reported. Before the meeting with Mikati, Al-Khater announced the launch of an airbridge from Doha to Beirut. A total of 10 Qatari aircraft are set to deliver medical supplies, shelter materials, and food to Lebanon throughout October. Since September 23, Israel has launched an intensive air campaign on Lebanon marking a significant escalation with Hezbollah.

The recent escalation has caused great casualties and displaced hundreds of thousands of people across Lebanon. The total number of fatalities in Lebanon since the onset of Israeli attacks has exceeded 2,100, with over 10,000 individuals injured, according to Lebanese authorities.

(IANS)