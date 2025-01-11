Los Angeles: Devastating wildfires continue to rage across different parts of Los Angeles County, leading to widespread disruptions, including school closures and the cancellation of entertainment, sports, and community events.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest public school district in the United States, closed schools on Thursday and Friday to fend students and staff from hazardous air quality. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho emphasised that travelling to school posed greater risks than staying at home, particularly for children with respiratory conditions.

Some campuses near evacuation zones also experienced power outages and low attendance before the closures were announced.

"We had to evacuate, so our lives are a mess, and the whole city is at a standstill," said Pacific Palisades resident Kenneth, who only gave his first name to Xinhua, "but at least we're still alive."

Currently, six wildfires are still burning across Los Angeles County, scorching nearly 36,000 acres. One of the biggest, the Palisades fire, has burned over 21,300 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 5,300 structures so far.

On the east side of Los Angeles, fires in Eaton Canyon and Highland Park affected schools and homes, with reports of damage to two elementary schools and parts of Palisades Charter High School. The Eaton Fire has consumed nearly 14,000 acres with up to 5,000 structures damaged or destroyed.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry has been hard hit by the fires, power outages and toxic air quality. Multiple film and TV shoots currently in production have been canceled, as well as many premieres and events due to the uncertain spread of the fires and toxic air quality.

On Tuesday, Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Studios called off their respective premieres for 'Unstoppable' and 'Wolf Man'. Paramount and Max followed suit by cancelling their Wednesday events for 'Better Man' and 'The Pitt'.

Apple TV+ decided to cancel the January 13 premiere of 'Severance Season 2', citing safety concerns for attendees and staff. Similarly, Sony/Tri-Star postponed the premiere of their comedy film 'One of Them Days', starring Keke Palmer and SZA, while NBCUniversal canceled an all-day press event for several of its shows, including 'The Traitors' and 'Poker Face'.

Netflix also withdrew a planned music event for Emilia Perez, and Roadside Attractions cancelled the January 9 premiere of 'The Last Showgirl', starring Pamela Anderson and Kiernan Shipka.

Also in the music world, the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO festival, scheduled for Saturday and featuring bands like Fontaines D.C. and St. Vincent, was cancelled. Event organisers expressed concern for the affected community and gratitude to first responders.

The annual Oscar Nominations Announcement, AFI Awards luncheon and the BAFTA Tea Party were also postponed, reflecting a broader impact on award-season events, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fires have disrupted the sports scene as well, causing the Los Angeles Lakers to postpone their Thursday home game against the Charlotte Hornets, while the Rams' playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings was relocated to Glendale, Arizona.

The NFL is closely monitoring air quality and its impact on training schedules for the Rams and Chargers. Several college sports events, including a Pepperdine University's basketball game, were also postponed as campuses like Pepperdine's Malibu location faced restricted access due to the fires.

As of Friday, the wildfires have destroyed more than 12,300 structures and claimed at least 11 lives, with officials warning the true death toll will remain unclear until it is safe for investigators to go into neighbourhoods. More than 100,000 people are under evacuation orders, with tens of thousands more under warnings.

(IANS)