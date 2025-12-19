Moscow: Russia has been deceived several times by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) promises about non-expansion eastward, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

During his annual press conference, Putin said the movement of NATO military infrastructure towards Russian borders has caused legitimate concern for Russia.

Russia had discussed the possibility of joining NATO, but realized its accession was not expected there, he said.

The Russian president added that building a new security system in Europe is "quite relevant," and any country's choice of its own means of defense should not threaten other countries.

He said that Moscow is ready to consider measures to ensure security during elections in Ukraine, including refraining from strikes deep inside Ukrainian territory.

"We are ready to consider ensuring security during the elections in Ukraine. At the very least, we would refrain from strikes deep within its territory," said Putin, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Regarding elections in Ukraine and the introduction of some kind of external governance regime, this has been suggested by others, including me, but it's hypothetical, and, in general, if such a will exists, including in Western countries," Putin said during the press conference.

Putin also said Friday that Russia and Europe would prosper by uniting and complementing each other rather than fighting.

Speaking during his annual year-end press conference, Putin said closer cooperation between Russia and European countries could generate significant economic benefits for all sides.

"If we combined our efforts with European countries, our combined gross domestic product measured by purchasing power parity would be larger than that of the United States," Putin said. "This is theoretical, of course, but it is absolutely clear that by uniting and complementing our capabilities, we would prosper instead of fighting each other."

"We are ready to work with you, with Great Britain, with Europe as a whole, and with the United States, but on an equal footing, with mutual respect," Putin said. "If we ultimately achieve this, everyone will benefit."