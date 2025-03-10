Moscow: Russia on Monday declared that the Second Secretary of the British Embassy in Moscow and the spouse of another British diplomat have been stripped of accreditation for providing false information about themselves and based on evidence of their intelligence and covert activities.

"The FSB during counterintelligence work revealed the undeclared intelligence of the United Kingdom under the cover of the British Embassy in Moscow. It is firmly established that the Second Secretary of the Embassy Alkesh Odedra, and Michael Skinner, the husband of the First Secretary of the political department of the Embassy, Tabasam Rashid, when obtaining permission to enter our country, deliberately indicated false data, thus violating the Russian laws. At the same time, the FSB of Russia revealed signs of conducting reconnaissance and subversive work by these diplomats, threatening the security of the Russian Federation," read a statement issued by Russia's Federal Security Service.

"On this basis, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the departments concerned, decided to deprive Alkesh Odedra and Michael Skinner of accreditations, and they were ordered to leave Russia within two weeks. The FSB of Russia will continue to work to counter the intelligence and subversive activities of foreign special services by all available methods," the statement concluded.

Later on Monday, the British Embassy in Moscow dismissed the claims. Speaking to the Russian newspaper 'Moscow Times', the embassy stated, "The accusations made today by the Russian authorities against our staff and their dependents are entirely baseless. We will respond appropriately".

This is not the first incident of such kind and tensions between Russia and Britain have long been marked by intelligence disputes.

Last month, the Russian Embassy in London stated that Russia poses no threat to Britain, asserting that the path to military and political escalation has been paved by London. The comment came in response to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to increase defence spending, which, he claims, is a reaction to actions taken by Moscow.

In November 2024, Russia revoked accreditation of a UK diplomat on charges of espionage who replaced one of the previously expelled UK intelligence officers accused of spying in September. Russian authorities then ordered him to leave the country within two weeks, the Russian Federal Security Service said.

In September 2024, six British diplomats were expelled from Russia as their "spy activity" in the country had gotten "out of control", an anonymous representative of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) stated on a Russian TV channel.

"London sends spies disguised as the spouses of diplomats, even using young children to cover for their espionage. In other words, any diplomatic etiquette has been thrown completely out the window," the FSB official emphasised, as reported by state-run media agency TASS.

