Washington: Senator Mark Warner warned that renewed tariff threats by President Donald Trump could unsettle global markets and strain ties with US allies.

Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, Warner said repeated tariff warnings were adding volatility at a time when investors were already cautious. He said allies were watching closely to see whether the United States continued to respect long-standing economic norms.

Warner said aggressive trade tactics risked undermining confidence rather than strengthening US leverage.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, speaking separately on CNN’s State of the Union, defended tariffs as a negotiating tool but said they must be used carefully. He said tariffs needed clear goals and clear limits.

Without that clarity, Pence said, businesses and investors were left uncertain about future policy.

Concerns about tariffs and market stability were echoed across other US Sunday shows. On CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, host Fareed Zakaria said tariffs were increasingly being used to pressure other countries rather than to resolve trade disputes.

Zakaria said the uncertainty surrounding US trade policy was prompting many countries to reduce their reliance on the United States. He said tariffs had raised costs but had not brought large amounts of manufacturing back to the country.

On NBC’s Meet the Press, lawmakers warned that prolonged tariff escalation could push prices higher for consumers, complicating efforts by central banks to keep inflation under control.

Several guests also raised concerns about political pressure on the US Federal Reserve. They said investor confidence depends heavily on the central bank’s independence.

Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, also appearing on Face the Nation, said tariffs could be effective in limited cases but warned against relying on them too heavily. He said extended trade disputes risked hurting US competitiveness.

For India, analysts said higher tariffs could contribute to global price swings, especially in energy and industrial goods. At the same time, shifting supply chains have created openings for Indian exporters.

Markets can adjust to policy changes, analysts said.