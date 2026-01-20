Cape Town: Six people were killed and two others wounded in two separate shooting incidents in the early hours of Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa's legislative capital, police said.

In a statement, Western Cape provincial police said the first shooting was reported at about 2:50 am local time on Tuesday in Melck Street in Ndabeni, an area under the Maitland policing precinct. Officers were alerted by a passer-by after a dog was seen lying in a pool of blood, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"Upon responding, members discovered three women aged between 20 and 52, and an adult male, inside an informal dwelling," the statement said. "All four victims sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel."

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation and that no arrests had been made. Detectives from the Serious Violent Crime Unit were following up on all leads.

About five minutes later, in an unrelated incident, police responded to another shooting at the Maitland Cemetery along Voortrekker Road in Kensington. Four men were found with gunshot wounds, police said.

Two men, aged 35 and 36, were declared dead at the scene, while two others, aged 31 and 32, were taken to a medical facility for treatment. The motive for the attack was believed to be gang-related, according to the police statement.

Anti-Gang Unit detectives are investigating two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in that case. No arrests have yet been made.

"SAPS Western Cape strongly condemns the senseless violence that claimed six lives and left two others injured during separate shooting incidents," the statement said, adding that police "will relentlessly pursue those responsible with the full might of the law and remain committed to restoring safety in affected communities."