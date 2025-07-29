New York: Five people, including a New York Police Department officer, were killed and several others injured when a gunman opened fire inside a Manhattan office building on Monday evening (local time).

The 27-year-old suspect, identified as Shane Tamura, later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 33rd floor of the skyscraper, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. during the evening rush hour inside a 44-storey building located at 345 Park Avenue, which houses major firms such as Blackstone, KPMG, Deutsche Bank, and the NFL (National Football League) headquarters.

Surveillance footage captured the gunman approaching the building, dressed in sunglasses and carrying a rifle.

According to law enforcement, Tamura entered the premises and began shooting indiscriminately.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Disch took to X to announce, "At this time, the scene has been contained, and the lone shooter has been neutralised."

Among those killed was Police Officer Didarul Islam, who died while attempting to protect civilians.

In a statement, the NYPD said, "Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today. We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honour his legacy."

The building, which also houses the consulate general of Ireland, is owned by Rudin Management, one of New York's oldest and most prominent real estate companies.

Emergency crews from the New York Fire Department were dispatched immediately after reports of the shooting came in.

As a precaution, the NYPD and Mayor Eric Adams advised the public to steer clear of East 52nd Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue, as the area remained under heavy police presence following the incident.

New York mayoral candidate and Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani expressed condolences on X, saying, "I am heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in Midtown, and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts."

Further details are awaited. (IANS)