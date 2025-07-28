Bangkok: At least six people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting incident in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, on Monday, local media reported.

The 61-year-old man opened fire in Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok's Chatuchak district before killing himself, the report said. Two other women sustained injuries and have been taken to Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital.

The incident took place around 12:38 p.m., reports local media Thairath, quoting rescue officials.

The gunman was later found dead on a bench inside the market, dressed in a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts, with a rucksack beside him.

His identity was confirmed through an ID card and driving licence showing he was from Khong district, Nakhon Ratchasima.

According to the Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, which monitors Bangkok hospitals, four market security guards and one woman were shot dead.

The officials have secured the market area as a crime scene.

The authorities advised nearby residents to stay indoors with their doors and windows securely shut, urging outsiders to maintain a safe distance until the perimeter can be cleared.

The police are investigating the motive behind the incidents and whether they are connected to the clashes at the Thailand-Cambodia border, as the incident happened so close to the border area.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continued into early Monday as their leaders prepare for talks later in the day to end the deadliest conflict between the neighbours in over a decade.

Thailand's Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian PM Hun Manet are scheduled to meet in Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, at 3 p.m. (local time). (IANS)