Tokyo: A 17-year-old boy was killed, and two other boys were injured after they were stabbed in central Osaka, western Japan, late Saturday, local media reported on Sunday.

The police received an emergency call around 11:55 p.m. local time reporting that people had been stabbed on the first floor of a building located in Osaka's busy Dotombori shopping area, Kyodo News reported, citing the Osaka police.

A young man suspected of carrying out the stabbings in the downtown area with many eateries has fled on foot and remains at large, reports Xinhua, quoting Kyodo news agency.

The deceased victim from Nara Prefecture sustained stab wounds to the chest and other areas and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two other 17-year-old boys were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to police.

The attacker, believed to be in his twenties, knew the three victims, and they had a dispute shortly before the attack, police said.

This comes just a month after a man was arrested on January 15 for stabbing two men coming to his apartment in Tokyo for forced eviction proceedings, according to the police's statement.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested a few hundred meters away from the spot on suspicion of attempted murder. One of the victims, a company employee, was in critical condition while the other, a court enforcement officer, suffered minor injuries.

Both victims were aged in their 60s.

On December 26, 2025, 15 people were injured after a stabbing spree at a factory in Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan, local media reported, quoting authorities.

According to them, an emergency call was received, reporting that five or six people had been stabbed at a Yokohama Rubber factory in Mishima, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Police had arrested Masaki Oyama (38) on suspicion of attempted murder.