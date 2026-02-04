Caracas: Thousands of people rallied in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas to demand the release of the country's President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, one month after they were seized by force during a US military operation in Venezuela.

Miranda state Governor Elio Serrano said that the mobilization showed people's determination to tell the world they are still standing, adding the country's acting president Delcy Rodriguez has "the support of the people," Xinhua news agency reported.

Jenny Escobar, president of the Federation of Women Entrepreneurs of Venezuela, said the rally reaffirmed people's loyalty and steadfast support for Maduro and Flores.

Protesters marched from Plaza Venezuela toward Urdaneta Avenue in central Caracas, continuing demonstrations that have been held since January 3.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) expressed support on Tuesday for acting president Delcy Rodriguez's efforts toward national reconciliation and unity, according to a statement from Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

The statement, posted on Telegram, came exactly one month after the United States took by force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a military raid.

Padrino stated that despite "open wounds," the FANB supports Rodriguez's efforts to strengthen the democratic system and take necessary actions to facilitate the return of Maduro and Flores.

"A month ago, Venezuela was attacked by the world's largest nuclear power through an unprecedented and disproportionate military operation," Padrino said, praising Venezuelan troops who responded with available means and forces.

He emphasised that the military remains faithful to the Constitution and to the acting president.