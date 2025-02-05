Helsinki: Swedish authorities have confirmed that 11 people were killed in a mass shooting at a school in Orebro, which the country's prime minister has described as the deadliest shooting in Sweden's history. The school shooting in central Sweden's Orebro is the worst mass shooting in the country's history, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a press conference late Tuesday.

Earlier Swedish police confirmed on Tuesday evening that around ten people were killed in the shooting, which took place at noon at Risbergska Skolan, an education centre, in Orebro. The shooter suspect is among the deceased, according to the police. While investigation and further search are ongoing, authorities said the exact number of the victims remained unclear. However, initial findings indicate that the suspect acted alone, Xinhua news agency reported. Police also said they do not know the motive but do not believe it is terrorism, adding they "had no warning sign" about the attack. Kristersson urged the public to refrain from speculation, emphasising that authorities must be given space to conduct their investigation.

"The Swedish public wants to know the reasons, but will have to wait for the answers," said Swedish Minister of Justice Gunnar Strommer at the press conference. "With time, the picture will clear up." King Carl XVI Gustaf expressed his condolences in a statement, describing the day as a "black day" for Sweden. He extended his sympathies to the families and friends of the victims and the injured, and expressed appreciation for the efforts of police, rescue and healthcare workers. Risbergska Skolan mainly serves adults over the age of 20, while also offering primary and secondary school courses and Swedish language classes for immigrants. The city of Orebro is located about 200 km west of Stockholm. Speaking to Swedish Radio (SR), local school security specialist Lena Ljungdahl said that while armed violence in schools has been extremely rare in Sweden, violence has escalated outside the educational institutions, including multiple shootings near schools in recent years. "I have expected this. Schools are not an isolated place. What happens outside will sooner or later happen inside schools," Ljungdahl said.

Mats Knutson, a political analyst of SR, highlighted that the shooting occurred amid years of escalating armed violence in Sweden, with the past few months witnessing an unprecedented number of explosions. Sweden is now in a crisis situation, and it is the government's responsibility to unify the nation, Knutson said. --IANS int/rs