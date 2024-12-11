Damascus: Syria is undergoing a major transition after the military forces, that recently overthrew President Bashar al-Assad, formed a new transitional government.

The announcement came following a cabinet meeting in Damascus, where leaders of the military forces and former Assad officials gathered to establish a caretaker administration.

Mohammed al-Bashir, a relatively unknown figure who previously led a small region in Syria, was appointed as the head of the transitional government, which is expected to oversee Syria until March 2025.

The transitional government's ministers met with members of the ousted al-Assad government to ensure a smooth transfer of state institutions. Al-Bashir, the newly appointed prime minister, emphasised the need to maintain security, restore essential services, and prevent state fragmentation during this interim phase. He called for cooperation from outgoing ministers to ensure the continuity of public services, stressing the importance of a seamless transition.

Al-Bashir, born in 1983, was an electrical engineer and head of the 'Syrian Salvation Government (SSG)' in Idlib formed in 2017 by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other Syrian militant groups during the Syrian civil war. The SSG wielded administrative and service-related authority in areas under the HTS control in Syria.

The formation of a transitional government may offer a glimmer of hope for peace, but the prospects for lasting stability are uncertain.

While some parts of Syria, including Damascus, are seeing signs of normalcy -- such as the reopening of businesses and resumption of public transportation -- the overall situation remains fragile. The collapse of al-Assad government has triggered a power vacuum, leaving Syria vulnerable to the influence of external powers.

Israel has escalated its military actions in Syria, conducting airstrikes and ground operations targeting key military infrastructure. Israel's aim is to curb Iranian influence and prevent the transfer of weapons to hostile forces, particularly Iranian-backed militias, Xinhua news agency reported.

A Xinhua correspondent reported seeing Israeli armored personnel carriers in the demilitarised zone along the Syrian-Israeli border on Tuesday, violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Turkey has also targeted Syrian military assets, including a naval base, as part of its efforts to limit Kurdish autonomy in Syria, viewing Kurdish forces as a threat.

This intervention adds to the complexity of Syria's future, with multiple foreign powers pursuing their own agendas.

Israel's military actions have drawn widespread condemnation from regional actors. Countries like Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have condemned the Israeli strikes, accusing Israel of violating Syria's sovereignty and escalating regional tensions. Iran, in particular, criticised Israel's 'frequent aggression' and called for a United Nations (UN) response to hold Israel accountable.

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has called for an end to foreign military interventions, urging the international community to support Syria's transition process and help the country chart a path toward unity. Pedersen said that the Syrian people must be allowed to shape their own future without external interference.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia also emphasised the need for a Syrian-led political process, free from external pressure.

The UAE condemned Israel's seizure of the demilitarised buffer zone in the Golan Heights, calling it a violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. The UAE rejected such actions, saying they worsen regional tensions and impede peace efforts.

Turkey, which has been engaged in military operations in Syria, also condemned Israel's actions in the Golan Heights, highlighting the need for all foreign powers to respect Syria's territorial integrity.

In the West, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Washington's support for a Syrian-led and -owned political transition that leads to credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance.

Similarly, European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed willingness to collaborate with Syria's new leadership, provided that fundamental human rights and the protection of ethnic and religious minorities are upheld.

As Syria enters this uncertain phase, the influence of external powers continues to complicate efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability. The military actions by Israel and Turkey, combined with internal divisions, present significant challenges to the newly formed transitional government.

In the coming months, the international community will closely monitor the government's ability to navigate these complexities and whether it can build consensus for a peaceful, democratic future.

Syria's path forward remains fraught with obstacles, and only time will tell if the new government can meet the aspirations of the Syrian people.

