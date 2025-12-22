Moscow: Russian security agencies are investigating various theories - one of which is linked to involvement of Ukrainian intelligence services - after the killing of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov in a car explosion in Moscow on Monday.

Blast on Yasenevaya Street Claims Life of Lt Gen Sarvarov

Head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, Sarvarov died from injuries after an explosive device planted under a car was detonated on Yasenevaya Street in southern Moscow on Monday morning, the local media reported.

Possible Ukrainian Intelligence Link Being Examined

"Various theories regarding the murder are being investigated. One of them is linked to Ukrainian intelligence services. The Moscow Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Investigators and forensic experts from the Investigative Committee are working at the scene of the emergency; several examinations are expected, including forensic and explosive examinations. Investigators are questioning witnesses and eyewitnesses and studying CCTV footage. The progress of the investigation has been placed under the control of the Investigative Committee's central office," Russia's leading Tass news agency reported.

Sarvarov has been heading the Operational Training Department of the Russian Armed Forces since 2016. He was awarded the Order of Courage, the Suvorov Medal, and the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 2nd and 1st degree.

Earlier, he had also taken part in combat operations in the Ossetian-Ingush conflict and the counter-terrorism operation in Chechnya while carrying out missions in Syria.

Last year, Russia’s Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defence Forces chief, Lt General Igor Kirillov, was killed in a bomb blast in southeastern Moscow, with top Russian leaders blaming Ukraine for the crime.

The blast had taken place outside a residential building on Ryazansky Avenue in southeastern Moscow as Kirillov and his aide were leaving the premises to board an official vehicle.

Russian investigators said an IED, containing TNT, was likely attached to an electric scooter near the building’s entrance and was most probably detonated remotely, by a radio signal or mobile phone.

