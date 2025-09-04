Lisbon: The Gloria Funicular, one of Lisbon's best-known tourist attractions, derailed and overturned, leaving 15 people dead and 18 others injured, including five in serious condition, local media reported, citing the National Institute of Medical Emergency.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has canceled a book festival at the Belem Palace, which was scheduled to take place from Thursday to Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision was made "in memory of the victims of the serious accident involving the Gloria Funicular in Lisbon, and in solidarity with the grieving families," according to a statement published on Wednesday evening on the Presidency's official website.

All party leaders expressed condolences on Wednesday, and the government declared Thursday a national day of mourning.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas said the city is "fighting hard," calling it "a difficult day".

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also offered her condolences in a Portuguese-language post on X.

She wrote, “It is with sadness that I learned of the derailment of the famous Elevador da Gloria.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Wednesday evening that he was "appalled by the terrible accident of the Gloria funicular in Lisbon".

In a post on X, Sánchez offered "all our affection and solidarity" to the families of the victims and the Portuguese people "in this difficult moment".

"And our wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured people," he added.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote that he had met with the Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel and expressed his "solidarity with the victims".

The United States Embassy in Lisbon has paid tribute to the crash victims in a post on X.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic derailment at Lisbon's Glória funicular," they wrote.

"We mourn the lives lost and stand in solidarity with the people of Portugal. Our deepest condolences to all affected," the Embassy said.

The Portuguese government said the investigation into the cause of the crash will begin after the rescue operations are over.

The accident occurred near Avenida da Liberdade in central Lisbon. The funicular carriage was badly damaged.

Xinhua reporters at the scene saw police cordoning off a wide area around the site as dozens of police officers and firefighters carried out rescue operations.

A Spanish tourist, Felipe, told Xinhua that he "never expected such a serious accident to happen at such a famous landmark in the heart of Lisbon".

Other bystanders also voiced disbelief.

According to local media, this is not the first derailment involving the funicular.

In 2018, a similar accident occurred, though no one was injured at the time.

Built in the late 19th century, the Gloria Funicular connects Restauradores Square with the Principe Real district, with its bright yellow carriages running along steep slopes.

It attracts large numbers of tourists every year. (IANS)