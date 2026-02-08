Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "true friend" with whom he had a "trustworthy" exchange.

In his remarks during the joint press meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian PM Ibrahim said, "We consider this meeting and these exchanges very vital, very strategic and critical to advance and enhance relations between India and Malaysia... We had long-standing relations since 1957, but we have elevated it to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024," and highlighted the "deep historical ties, strong people-to-people linkages, and ever-expanding economic cooperation".

"We'll continue to deepen collaboration in all fields -- trade and investment, semiconductor, digital economy, trade in local currency, connectivity, energy, agriculture, food, security, defence, education, healthcare, tourism, culture and people-to-people. It is really comprehensive, and we believe that we can advance this and execute in a speedy manner with the commitment of both our governments, both foreign ministers," he said.

The Malaysian PM said that both nations exchanged 11 documents, including MoUs, in an exchange of letters which "extended beyond normal bilateral arrangements" as the peacekeeping cooperation on semiconductor, healthcare and security cooperation has also been covered in it.

Malaysian PM Ibrahim further expressed hope in expanding trade cooperation with India, extending beyond the $8.59 billion figure that was achieved in 2025. He also called the use of local currency -- the rupee and the Malaysian ringgit -- a "remarkable feat".

"India is growing by leaps and bounds, which is one spectacular rise in the international economic trade scene, and therefore Malaysia, in the ASEAN context, certainly benefits immensely if we could secure more ways and opportunities to collaborate with India to extend beyond the $18.59 billion that we achieved in 2025.

He said that the educational ties remain "pivotal" as many Malaysians were educated in India, and there is a growing number of Indian students in Malaysia too.

"Since the last decade or so under the premiership of my good friend Prime Minister Modi, you have seen the spectacular recognition of Indian centres of excellence in education. That's not only comparable, but many of them have achieved outstanding recognition beyond the known institutions in the West. Therefore, we would certainly explore this to increase the number of students in the disciplines and fields to study in India," the Malaysian PM said.

He also stressed the need to focus on tourism and connectivity.

"I must express my appreciation, because my discussions with Prime Minister Modi are not just normal diplomatic exchanges, but those between true friends, full of trust and understanding. Therefore, I must also take this opportunity to express my regard and thanks to him for his firm commitment to support all peace efforts, be it in Ukraine-Russia or in the case of the Middle East, particularly Gaza. His efforts in peacekeeping are unequivocal," the Malaysian PM said.

"As a sign of our good relations, I have immediately agreed to support the decision of the Government of India to open a consulate of India in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah," he concluded.

Earlier in the day, both leaders held delegation-level talks, discussing ways to enhance bilateral ties across several sectors, including defence and security.

PM Modi accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya.

PM Modi's visit is being seen as a significant step toward further deepening the enduring friendship between India and Malaysia, rooted in mutual trust, shared values and common aspirations for the future.