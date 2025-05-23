San Francisco: The US-led Donald Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), effectively barring the institution from enrolling new international students.

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced the decision on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country," Noem said in a statement.

"Enrolling international students is a privilege -- not a right -- and that privilege has been revoked due to Harvard's repeated failure to comply with federal law."

Taking to social media platform X, Noem on Thursday wrote: "The administration in April froze $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard, after the university rejected demands that it eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and evaluate international students for ideological concerns. As of the fall 2023 semester, international students made up over 27 per cent of Harvard's student body, according to university data. This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus. It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused. They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law. Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country."

However, in the letter sent to Harvard University, it was mentioned that, if Harvard wants the opportunity of regaining Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification before the upcoming academic school year back, they should provide the "information required" within "72 hours".

DHS said that in addition to barring enrollment of future international students, "existing foreign students must transfer to lose their legal status."

This move by the Trump administration will force existing students to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status, the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday.

Harvard University has said that the move is a retaliatory action that threatens serious harm to the university.

"The government's action is unlawful. We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University – and this nation – immeasurably," the university said in a statement.

"We are working quickly to provide guidance and support to members of our community. This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard's academic and research mission."

In April, US President Donald Trump had called Harvard a "joke" and said it should lose its government research contracts after the prestigious university refused demands that it accept outside political supervision.

"Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World's Great Universities or Colleges," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He had threatened to ban the famed seat of learning from accepting foreign students unless it bowed to the requirements, as early as April.

Each year, anywhere from 500-800 Indian students and scholars study at Harvard, according to the official website of the university.

Currently, 788 students from India are enrolled at Harvard University.

(IANS)