New York: US President Donald Trump has claimed he was the target of "three very sinister events" during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) a day earlier and said the Secret Service would investigate the matter.

Trump, who addressed world leaders at the UN, lashed out at the institution for "squandering its potential," criticised European allies for their handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and accused them of embracing immigration policies that he said were driving their nations "to hell."

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday (local time), Trump suggested that a series of unusual mishaps during his visit were not coincidental but part of a larger plot.

The first incident, according to Trump, occurred when an escalator carrying him and his entourage came to a "screeching halt."

He described the incident as "absolutely sabotage," demanding accountability.

"The people that did it should be arrested," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The second disruption happened during his UN address when his teleprompter suddenly went "stone cold dark."

Trump implied foul play, although a UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said that responsibility for the teleprompter's operation lay with the White House staff.

The third alleged sabotage, Trump said, was related to sound issues inside the hall. According to him, attendees could only hear his remarks if they relied on interpreters through earpieces. He claimed his wife, Melania, was unable to hear him at all.

"This wasn't a coincidence, this was triple sabotage," Trump declared, insisting that the incidents were deliberate.

He also urged the UN to preserve its security footage of the escalator malfunction, adding that the Secret Service would be involved in the probe.

