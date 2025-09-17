Washington: In their first phone conversation in months, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to extend greetings on his 75th birthday.

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, called Trump his “friend” and thanked him for the wishes.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” PM Modi wrote.

The phone call comes as US Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch held talks with India’s chief trade negotiator and Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal in Delhi.

Both sides termed the discussions as “positive.”

A statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry termed the talks as “positive and forward looking covering various aspects of the trade deal.” It added that both sides “decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.”

The phone call comes days after President Trump announced the resumption of trade talks with India.

“I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two nations,” he posted on Truth Social on September 9.

“I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries,” he added.

Trump also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” and said he looked forward to speaking with him “in the upcoming weeks.”

Reacting to Trump’s remarks, PM Modi posted on X, affirming the strength of the India-US relationship and expressing confidence in the outcome of the ongoing trade dialogue.

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership,” PM Modi wrote.

Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to India, also called New Delhi a “strategic partner” during his Senate confirmation hearing last week and promised to strengthen defence and economic ties with New Delhi.

Gor also revealed that India and the US are close to a trade deal.

“We're actively negotiating with the Indians right now. We're not that far apart right now on a deal. In fact, they're negotiating down nitty-gritty of a deal,” he said.

(IANS)