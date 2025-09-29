New York: At least two people have been killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at a church in Grand Blanc, US state of Michigan, according to local police. The incident occurred on Sunday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a small community northwest of Detroit.

A large fire broke out following the shooting, Xinhua news agency reported. The wounded, including two in critical condition, have been transported to local hospitals, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said at a press conference. Renye said that the shooter, identified as a 40-year-old male, drove his car into the church and opened fire on the crowd during a large service.

The gunman was killed by police after exchanging gunfire at the church, according to the police chief. The fire had been just extinguished within the past hour, he said, adding that they believed the suspect "deliberately" set fire to the church. Earlier, local police said in a statement that there were multiple victims in the shooting and the entire church was on fire, urging people to avoid the area as emergency response efforts continued.

US President Donald Trump posted on social media that he has been briefed on the "horrendous" church shooting in Michigan. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that she was receiving updates on the shooting in Grand Blanc. "My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community," Whitmer wrote in a post on social media platform X. "Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable."

