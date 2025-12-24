London: A woman has been jailed in the United Kingdom (UK) for 21 years and six months after the National Crime Agency (NCA) officers found 85 kilogrammes of Pakistani heroin in her bedroom.

According to the statement released by NCA, Sidrah Nosheen (34) was part of an Organised Crime Group (OCG) that smuggled heroin from Pakistan to the UK and sold it around the country. She played an important part in the OCG.

Nosheen was due to stand trial at Bradford Crown Court. However, she changed her plea and admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to import heroin. She was sentenced in the court on Tuesday.

In a statement, NCA stated, "Heroin concealed in clothes such as leather jackets was delivered to Nosheen's home in Woodside Road, Wyke, Bradford, where she removed it and put it in 1kg deal bags."

"When she was arrested at the property in June 2024, officers discovered her back bedroom had been converted into a heroin processing plant. Officers found 85kg of the Class A drug in various bags along with a wallpaper pasting table, scales, buckets, and tools," it added.

Boxes of plastic-wrapped clothing waiting to be opened and the remnants and debris of boxes already processed were also found in her home. Phone evidence also revealed messages with an accomplice in Pakistan about supplying heroin in the UK. Evidence also revealed that she supplied multi-kilo drugs consignments to contacts in UK and once she collected £250,000 for the OCG from a criminal in Bradford.

In a statement, NCA senior investigating officer Rick MacKenzie stated, "To outward appearances, Sidrah Nosheen lived an unremarkable life in Bradford. But the truth is that she was at the centre of a plot to move large amounts of heroin around the country, dealing in the addiction and death that are inseparable from the Class A drugs trade."

"She didn’t give a second’s thought to the damage heroin wreaks on society, she was solely interested in making money. The NCA works at home and abroad to protect the public from the threat of Class A drugs," MacKenzie added.