Kyiv: Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv came under the "most intense" Russian attack early Saturday since the start of the two countries' conflict, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to preliminary data, Russia launched 48 Shahed combat drones, two missiles and four guided bombs at the city, resulting in more than 40 explosions, Terekhov said in a post on Telegram.

At least three people were killed, with 21 others, including two children, injured, and 18 apartment buildings, 13 private houses, a civilian enterprise and an educational institution were destroyed, he said.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia fired a total of 215 projectiles at Ukraine overnight, including 206 combat drones, a cruise missile Iskander-K and two ballistic missiles Iskander-M/KN-23, 174 of which were intercepted, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, the Ukrainian authorities said that Russian forces launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine overnight Friday, killing at least four people and injuring dozens,

All four fatalities occurred in Kyiv, where 20 other people were injured, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The State Service for Emergencies confirmed that three of the victims were emergency service workers.

Separately, the National Police reported that about 40 people were injured nationwide, with most of them in Kyiv, the northwestern city of Lutsk and the western city of Ternopil.

According to the police, 38 facilities were damaged in the attacks, including five apartment buildings and five private houses.

Ukraine's Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said that Russia launched 407 drones, along with 38 cruise and six ballistic missiles on Ukraine overnight. About 200 drones and some 30 missiles were shot down.

