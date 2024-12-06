Ulan Bator: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has added Mongolia's Mongol nomad migration and its associated practices to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, according to a statement from the country's Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth on Friday.

The UNESCO decision was made during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, taking place in Asuncion, the capital city of Paraguay, from December 2 to 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mongolian nomadic culture is rooted in the interdependence between pastures, livestock, and herders and herder families moving between pastures to give the earth time to rejuvenate, as noted by UNESCO.

The migration process is steeped in tradition. The head of the household determines the date for relocation, and the entire family contributes to the preparations, which include cleaning the area and readying the animals, said UNESCO.

A unique aspect of this cultural heritage is the role of the wife, who dresses in her finest attire and leads the migration as a gesture of gratitude and respect for Mother Nature, according to UNESCO.

(IANS)