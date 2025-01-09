Sanaa: The US-British coalition launched airstrikes on several parts of northern Yemen, including its capital Sanaa, on Thursday before dawn, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The coalition launched five airstrikes on Sanhan district south of Sanaa, and Harf Sufyan district in the northern province of Amran, and one airstrike on Al-Luhayyah district north of Hodeidah province, the report said.

Residents said on social media that the strikes targeted Houthi military sites in Sanaa, Amran, and Hodeidah.

This is the second round of strikes on Houthi military outposts in less than 24 hours. Al-Masirah TV reported that airstrikes on Wednesday afternoon targeted the same locations in Sanaa and Amran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Wednesday's strikes in a statement posted on X, saying its forces "conducted multiple precision strikes against two Iranian-backed Houthi underground Advanced Conventional Weapon (ACW) storage facilities."

"The Houthi group used these facilities to carry out attacks on US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," the statement said.

Following the strikes, Houthi official Hussein al-Ezzi wrote on X before Thursday dawn that "America continues its aggression but does not know what awaits it."

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching rocket and drone attacks against Israel and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians amid their conflict with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-led navy coalition stationed in the area has been conducting regular air raids and strikes on Houthi targets to deter the group, prompting the Houthis to expand attacks to include US warships, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on January 5, a US-led navy coalition also launched three airstrikes on Yemen's northern province of Saada, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strikes targeted a military site of the Houthi group in the city, residents said on social media. (IANS)