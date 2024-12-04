Seoul: The US Embassy in South Korea issued an emergency alert to its citizens on Wednesday, warning the situation is "fluid" after the lifting of martial law and advising them to take safety precautions. The embassy posted the emergency information on its website a day after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, which was lifted hours later after the National Assembly voted to reject it, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Following President Yoon's announcement to lift the martial law declaration, the situation remains fluid," the embassy said. "US citizens should anticipate potential disruptions. When in public, you should pay attention to your surroundings and exercise routine safety precautions," the posting said. The embassy also advised US citizens to avoid areas of demonstration and to exercise caution near "large crowds, gatherings, protests or rallies," adding that peaceful demonstrations can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.

The embassy also noted that it will cancel routine consular appointments for US citizens and visa applicants on Wednesday.

(IANS)