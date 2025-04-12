Washington/New Delhi: In a cheer for the global electronics industry, including in India, the US government on Saturday announced to exempt smartphones and computers imported to the country from the latest tariffs.

According to a US Customs and Border Protection notice, the smartphones and computers would be excluded from US President Donald Trump's 10 per cent global tariff on most countries, and the much larger Chinese tariffs of 145 per cent.

The exemption applies to products entering the US or removed from warehouses as early as April 5, according to the notice.

The exemptions also include other electronic devices and components, including semiconductors, solar cells, and memory cards.

The move will help tech giants like Apple, which make iPhones and other products in China.

The announcement comes after the Trump administration imposed a minimum tariff rate of 145 per cent on Chinese goods imported to the United States.

Earlier, President Trump said he could offer some exemptions to his 10 per cent tariff on most US trading partners.

“There could be a couple of exceptions for obvious reasons, but I would say 10 per cent is a floor,” Trump told reporters on Friday aboard Air Force One en route to Florida.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between India and the US is likely to be concluded within the tariff-pause period of 90 days fixed by the Donald Trump administration, according to official sources.

The terms of reference for the agreement have been finalised and further negotiations are scheduled to take place primarily through video conferencing, although if required, Indian negotiators may visit Washington or US officials can come to Delhi, senior officials said. (IANS)